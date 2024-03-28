IDF confirms killing of Hamas senior official at Gaza's Shifa Hospital

The IDF confirmed on Thursday evening the assassination of Hamas official Ra'ad Taabat at Gaza's Shifa Hospital, R.-Amd. Daniel Hagari said.

Taabat was the head of Hamas's supply unit. His death was confirmed by Shin Bet intelligence, the IDF said.

Taabat's assassination comes amid the IDF's intensifying operations in Shifa Hospital, the site of many Hamas terrorists and infrastructure.

Over the course of March, the IDF has conducted numerous raids, which include combing buildings in the sprawling hospital complex, clashing with terrorists, and uncovering weapons caches.

These operations have seen hundreds of terrorists killed or apprehended, with the IDF reporting that 800 suspects were found, with at least 500 confirmed to be Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad members. Smoke rises during an Israeli raid at Al Shifa hospital and the area around it, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, March 21, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas/File Photo)

IDF resumes Shifa operations

Shifa Hospital was first raided in November when the IDF clashed with terrorists and found weapons and other terrorist infrastructure. However, like many regions in northern and central Gaza, terrorists eventually returned to these areas to restart operations against the IDF.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that IDF soldiers battled Hamas terrorists inside the emergency room unit at Shifa Hospital, which saw soldiers from Shayetet 13, the Nahal Brigade, and the 401st Brigade kill numerous terrorists.