Hamas not involved in new Gaza ceasefire negotiations, official says

Osama Hamdan, one of the political leaders of Hamas, told Al Jazeera on Sunday that there were no talks about restarting negotiations.

He accused Israel of obstructing the negotiations but praised the work of the mediators.

"The Israeli side only wants to recover its prisoners and continue the aggression openly."

"If the occupation continues its aggression, the resistance is ready to confront it."

He also rejected plans for an Arab coalition saying "Any attempt to invest in an Arab role in confronting the Palestinians and their hopes will not succeed."



