Israel drafts new Gaza ceasefire proposal in Cairo, Hamas to review

The delegation of Mossad, Shin Bet, and IDF officials who went to Cairo for hostage release and ceasefire negotiations was set to return to Israel on Tuesday afternoon, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

As part of the talks, the mediators formulated a new proposal to present to Hamas.

"Israel expects the mediators to work harder with Hamas to promote negotiations in favor of a deal," said the PMO.

"The State of Israel continues to make all the necessary efforts to release the abductees from the hands of Hamas and return them to Israel."

It added that Israel expects the mediators to push Hamas harder to reach a deal.

This is a developing story.