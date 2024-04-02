Israel drafts new Gaza ceasefire proposal in Cairo, Hamas to review

"Israel expects the mediators to work harder with Hamas to promote negotiations in favor of a deal," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 2, 2024 15:42
Demonstration demanding immediate release of hostages kidnapped in the October 7 attack by Hamas (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Demonstration demanding immediate release of hostages kidnapped in the October 7 attack by Hamas
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

The delegation of Mossad, Shin Bet, and IDF officials who went to Cairo for hostage release and ceasefire negotiations was set to return to Israel on Tuesday afternoon, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

As part of the talks, the mediators formulated a new proposal to present to Hamas.

"Israel expects the mediators to work harder with Hamas to promote negotiations in favor of a deal," said the PMO.

Israel expects the mediators to push Hamas harder

"The State of Israel continues to make all the necessary efforts to release the abductees from the hands of Hamas and return them to Israel."

It added that Israel expects the mediators to push Hamas harder to reach a deal.

This is a developing story.



