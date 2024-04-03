Jerusalem Post
IDF Arabic spokesman: Hezbollah caused explosion that wounded UNIFIL workers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF's Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, wrote Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, that according to the information available to the IDF, the explosion that occurred on March 30 in Rmaich, where several UNIFIL workers were wounded, was caused after the UNIFIL patrol drove over a bomb that Hezbollah had previously placed in the area.

