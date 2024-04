Miss Israel 2021 Noa Cochva was struck in the face with a sign by an anti-Israel activist during a protest in New York, she alleged in a video posted on social media last Sunday.

The Instagram video shows a masked man apparently spearing at Cochva's face with the sign pole. Cochva said she had been attacked for wearing her Star of David necklace.

"They say they protest for peace while using violence," said Cochva.