PM appoints Brig.-Gen. Roman Gofman as Military Secretary

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF stated on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Brigadier-General Roman Gofman as the Military Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The appointment was made after consultation with Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi.

Gofman will be promoted to the rank of Major General.

Additionally, the IDF stated that Major-General Avi Gil will complete his three-year term, and his replacement date will be determined according to the situational assessment.

