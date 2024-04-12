Jerusalem Post
UN says waterborne illnesses spread in Gaza due to heat and unsafe water

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 12, 2024 17:45

Waterborne diseases are spreading in Gaza due to a lack of clean water and rising temperatures, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Gaza said on Friday.

"It is becoming very hot there," Jamie McGoldrick told reporters via video link from Jerusalem. "People are getting much less water than they need, and as a result, there have been waterborne diseases due to lack of safe and clean water and the disruption of the sanitation systems."

Israel has committed to facilitating the ability of humanitarian organizations to scale up aid in Gaza and has approved the resumption of the operation of the water pipeline in northern Gaza.

