IDF drops hostage leaflets in Rafah, calls on populace to pass on information

The IDF distributed flyers in the Tel Al Sultan area of ​​Rafah, calling on the local population to pass on information about the abductees, according to Friday reports on Israeli media.

The flyers, which were scattered from the air, displayed photos of the abductees.

The caption attached to the photos read, "Look carefully around you. The hostages may be near you. If you want to protect your families and secure your future, don't hesitate to give us information about the abductees or who holds them."