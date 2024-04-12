Jerusalem Post
Protestors outside NY Qatar embassy: Rape, kidnapping not values in Islam

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Dozens of protesters gathered outside of the Qatari embassy in New York on Friday, decrying “rape, kidnapping, and abuse” as values foreign to Islam, Y-Net’s New York correspondent, Daniel Edelson, reported.

The protesters additionally read the names of the 133 hostages held by Hamas in front of the doors of the building. They also reportedly waved signs bearing the images of Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar that read “wanted.”

"Does Qatar not care about the abducted Muslims? About the women? Rape, kidnapping, and abuse are not the values ​​of Islam,” Edelson quoted the protesters as saying. “Qatar must put more pressure on senior Hamas officials to release the hostages and end this madness."



