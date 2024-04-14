New York City Mayor Eric Adams said city 'unequivocally' stands with Israel'

New York City "unequivocally stands with the State of Israel" in the face of this direct attack and escalation by Iran, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on Saturday night.

Adams said he's been briefed on the unfolding situation.

Adams reiterated there is no direct or imminent threat to New York City at this time.

“As mayor of the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, the significance of this attack for Jewish New Yorkers — many of whom have family in Israel right now — is not lost on me, especially less than 10 days before Passover begins," Adams said.

“Our intelligence and counterterrorism teams will continue to closely monitor the situation," he said.