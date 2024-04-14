Jerusalem Post
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said city 'unequivocally' stands with Israel'

By HANNAH SARISOHN

New York City "unequivocally stands with the State of Israel" in the face of this direct attack and escalation by Iran, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on Saturday night. 

Adams said he's been briefed on the unfolding situation. 

Adams reiterated there is no direct or imminent threat to New York City at this time. 

“As mayor of the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, the significance of this attack for Jewish New Yorkers — many of whom have family in Israel right now — is not lost on me, especially less than 10 days before Passover begins," Adams said. 

“Our intelligence and counterterrorism teams will continue to closely monitor the situation," he said. 

Ambassador Herzog thanks US for 'ironclad' support
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/14/2024 04:12 AM
Israeli wounded in shooting attack near Shilo - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 03:30 AM
Saudi Arabia expresses 'deep concern' after Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 03:21 AM
Congress to change schedule to bring Israel legislation to floor
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/14/2024 03:08 AM
US military official: US continuing to shoot down Iranian drones
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/14/2024 02:21 AM
10-year-old boy from Bedouin village seriously wounded by Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 02:11 AM
NYC: NYPD deploying resources to houses of worship, sensitive locations
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/14/2024 02:07 AM
Israel's response to Iranian attack will be 'firm and clear' - PMO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 01:39 AM
Iran's UN envoy says attack on Israel 'can be deemed concluded'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 01:23 AM
Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets toward the Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:55 AM
Iran's drone strike on Israel influences cryptocurrency markets.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:48 AM
Iran says it has launched ballistic missiles towards Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:43 AM
Cruise missiles launched from Iraq towards Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:18 AM
El Al Airlines cancels flights, Israel closes airspace
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 11:57 PM
In light of growing tensions, ERAN strengthens its support lines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 11:21 PM