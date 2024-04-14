Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

Iran's military officials warn Israel and US against retaliation - State TV

By REUTERS

Iran warned Israel of a larger attack on its territory should it retaliate against Tehran's overnight drone and missile attack on Sunday, adding that Washington has been warned not to back Israeli military action.

"Our response will be much larger than tonight's military action if Israel retaliates against Iran," armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told state TV, adding that Tehran warned Washington that any backing of Israeli retaliation would result in U.S. bases being targeted.

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, also warned Tehran would retaliate against any Israeli attack on its interests, officials or citizens.

