IDF pours cold water on reports of Gazans returning north

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 14, 2024 12:05

Palestinian women and children moved to return to the north of the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning, according to Israeli media, citing Palestinian sources. 

According to the sources, the IDF authorized women and children to move from the south of the Strip to the north.  

Later on Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson released a statement denying the rumors and stating the reports were baseless. "The reports that the IDF allowed the return of residents to the north of the Gaza Strip are false.

"The IDF will not allow the return of residents either through the Salah a-Din axis or through the Rashid axis. The northern area of the Gaza Strip is still a combat zone, and it will not be possible to return to it at all," the statement added. 

