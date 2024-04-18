Jerusalem Post
Ilhan Omar's daughter, BDS activist, suspended from Columbia University

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Isra Hirsi, daughter of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and BDS activist, has been suspended with two other students from their studies at Barnard College at Columbia University in New York.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, she alleges that she was suspended for her pro-Palestine activities on campus. 

Hirsi was among the organizers of the pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University, where demonstrators chanted, "Long live the intifada." 

In her post on X, she says, "Those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. We will stand resolute until our demands are met."



