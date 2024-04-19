Australian Jewish Association welcomes reported strikes on Iran

The Australian Jewish Association was one of the first diaspora Jewish organizations to comment on reports of a military strike on Iran early Friday morning.

“Israel was brutally attacked last week by the Islamic Regime in Iran with hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles,” AJA CEO Robert Gregory said in a statement. “While the attack may have largely failed, there is no doubt that it was intended to kill thousands of innocent people. Iran has also played a major role in attacks on Israel by Hamas and Hezbollah.”

AJA called for a crushing response against Iran’s nuclear program, assuring that the Australian Jewish community and decent people around the world would be united behind such a decision. The organization called on the Australian government should show support of Israel and take diplomatic action against Iran, but expected this to be unlikely.