US restricts gov't employees, families from travelling outside certain areas in Israel

The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a restriction order on Friday on government employees from traveling outside the greater Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Beersheba areas in light of Israel's alleged retaliatory attack against Iran the night before "until further notice."

Other areas include Herzliya, Even Yehuda, Netanya, according to the embassy's website.

The embassy may also further restrict employees and their family members to travel to other areas such as the West Bank and the Old City of Jerusalem.