Hostage families, protesters block Highway 1

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Relatives of those held captive by Hamas in Gaza and protesters who support a deal to release them blocked Highway 1, the main highway connecting Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and the West Bank, on Friday, with burning barrels. 

The protesters carried banners and signs, chanting into megaphones "Alive, alive! We want them alive!" "Shame!" and "Deal now!"

Protesters accused Israeli leaders of sabotaging hostage negotiations. "Even when they say that we are in critical moments, the feeling is that you don't know who to believe, that Netanyahu and the members of the cabinet are torpedoing deals left and right," one protester said.

"If [a hostage deal] doesn't happen now, it will be a long and difficult situation in which they will not return alive. None of them. There is no revival for our country if they do not return.

"No one wants to raise children and draft them into the IDF knowing that if they are kidnapped, [Israel] will not return them home."

