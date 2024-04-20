Erdogan meets Hamas leader in Istanbul, discusses efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid there with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh during a meeting in Istanbul, state broadcaster TRT said on Saturday.
Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz commented on the meeting between the two leaders in Turkish.
Müslüman Kardeşler: Tecavüz, katliam, cesetlere saygısızlık, bebek yakma.@RTErdogan, utanmalısın! pic.twitter.com/ZVOwcylkkZ— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) April 20, 2024
He said on X, formerly Twitter, "Muslim Brotherhood: Rape, massacre, desecration of corpses, burning babies." Then Katz added, tagging Erdogan, "You should be ashamed!"