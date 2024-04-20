Erdogan meets Hamas leader in Istanbul, discusses efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid there with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh during a meeting in Istanbul, state broadcaster TRT said on Saturday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz commented on the meeting between the two leaders in Turkish.

He said on X, formerly Twitter, "Muslim Brotherhood: Rape, massacre, desecration of corpses, burning babies." Then Katz added, tagging Erdogan, "You should be ashamed!"