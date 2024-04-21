State attorney indicts sister of Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh

The state attorney's office filed an indictment against 57-year-old Zebah Abdel Salem Haniyeh, sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, it announced on Sunday.

According to the statement, she was charged with incitement and identifying with a terrorist organization.

Haniyeh sent messages inciting to terror and identifying with the terrorists

The indictment letter states that Haniyeh sent dozens of contacts, her brother included, WhatsApp messages that included words of praise, sympathy, and encouragement for the actions of Hamas and its part in the mass atrocities that constitute acts of terrorism.

The indictment letter stated that two days following the October 7 massacre, on October 9, Haniyeh sent a message in Arabic to 95 different contacts which read, “O our God, we have brothers in you, our enemy entered the door, victory to your religion and release to our prisoners and the departure of your prophet Muhammad, prayers be upon him, make them the reasons of the power and the supreme ability... Give them what you have, your power, and your victory. O God, away from us, and from them, give them his power of your enemy and our spiteful enemy. O God, the victory from You is what You have promised to Your believing servants. Increase your morning request for victory from God, and victory soon." Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

In addition, on October 10 and October 13, Haniyeh identified with Hamas and incited to terror by sending an additional message in various WhatsApp groups with a prayer that read, “O God scatter them and separate them and make their management by destroying them and destroy their buildings and change their condition and bring their end near and cut off their lives, and let them be busy with their corpses and take them to take a loved one who can... O God, count them by number and kill them and do not leave any of them oh god, O God, do in their slaughter and keep us away from their evil.”

In light of the circumstances in which such words of praise and encouragement to acts of terror were published, there is an actual possibility that such words will lead to acts of terror, the indictment letter stated.