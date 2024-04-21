Jerusalem Post
Ahmad Tibi and Adalah petition to allow Knesset members to visit Palestinian prisoners

By MAARIV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 21, 2024 17:53

Ta'al Party leader Ahmad Tibi and Adalah, an Israeli human rights organization focused on promoting the rights of Palestinians, petitioned the High Court of Justice to allow Knesset members to visit Palestinian prisoners.

For over a year, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the Shin Bet have prevented Tibi from meeting with Palestinian prisoners, particularly prisoner Marwan Barghouti.

The petition argues that this prohibition prevents Tibi from fulfilling his role of parliamentary oversight over the activities of the Shin Bet. This role is crucial, especially in light of numerous reports about unacceptable prison conditions and severe violence against Palestinian prisoners, amounting to torture, in the past six months.

