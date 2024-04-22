NYC Mayor on Columbia protests: 'We will not be a city of lawlessness'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday condemned extremist slogans chanted during ongoing protests at Columbia University and pledged that "the [New York Police Department] will not hesitate to arrest anyone who is found to be breaking the law."

"I am horrified and disgusted with the antisemitism being spewed at and around the Columbia University campus," the Mayor said, citing "the example of a young woman holding a sign with an arrow pointing to Jewish students stating ‘Al-Qasam’s Next Targets,’ or another where a woman is literally yelling ‘We are Hamas,’ or another where groups of students are chanting ‘We don’t want no Zionists here'".

"I condemn this hate speech in the strongest of terms," Adams said. "Supporting a terrorist organization that aims is to kill Jews is sickening and despicable."

Adams noted, however, that "Columbia University is a private institution on private property, which means the NYPD cannot have a presence on campus unless specifically requested by senior university officials."

“As mayor of the city with the largest Jewish community in the world outside of Israel, the pain these protests are causing Jews across the globe is not lost on me," Adams said, "especially as we start Passover tomorrow evening.

"I also see and hear the pain of those protesting in support of innocent lives being lost in Gaza," he concluded. A pro-Israeli counter protestor holds up a sign as demonstrators gather outside of Columbia University to demand a ceasefire and the end of Israeli attacks on Gaza, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a protest in New York, U.S.April 20, 2024 (credit: Reuters/Adam Gray)

Rep Nicole Malliotakis calls on Columbia president to resign

Meanwhile, US Representative Nicole Malliotakis, who represents the Staten Island and Bay Ridge, Brooklyn areas of New York City in the House of Representatives, called on Columbia University President Minouche Shafik to resign, and raised the specter of pulling federal funding from universities that "blatantly allow antisemitism."

In a post to X on Sunday, Malliotakis wrote, "It’s clear Columbia University President Shafik can’t get her school under control or protect her students & she should resign.

"The gross antisemitism being displayed against Jewish students at Columbia University is horrific, unacceptable and the reason I introduced legislation to strip federal funding from colleges that blatantly allow antisemitism & don’t hold those responsible accountable."

It’s clear Columbia University President Shafik can’t get her school under control or protect her students & she should resign. The gross antisemitism being displayed against Jewish students at Columbia University is horrific, unacceptable and the reason I introduced legislation… pic.twitter.com/mmm1tRyu9S — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) April 21, 2024

The gates to Columbia University are locked with a padlock as demonstrators gather outside to demand a ceasefire and the end of Israeli attacks on Gaza, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a protest in New York, U.S., April 20, 2024. (credit: Reuters/Adam Gray)

Rep Torres: "Appeasing antisemitism never works"

US Rep. Ritchie Torres, who represents much of the Bronx borough of New York City in the House of Representatives, also weighed in via a post to X on Sunday.

"The crisis at Columbia University underscores the urgent need for moral clarity against antisemitism," Torres wrote.

"College administrators should start defending their Jewish constituents and students and stop pandering to the antisemites who seek their destruction."