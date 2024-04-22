Police arrest dozens of protesters at Yale University encampment

More than forty protesters were arrested at Yale University Monday morning, according to the Yale Daily News.

Video posted to social media showed police officers warning students, "We have been given a few minutes to clear the area" and telling them "if you do not leave, you will be arrested." Other videos, uploaded shortly thereafter, showed students being led onto shuttles in zip-ties.

The student protestors at Yale are being zip-tied and loaded into a university shuttle. pic.twitter.com/MQ8Td29RUO — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 22, 2024

The arrests come following the erection of a protest encampment in the model of the tents set up at Columbia University earlier this week, where police arrested more than a hundred protesters before the demonstration quickly reconstituted itself.

Two protesters have been charged with criminal trespass in the first degree, the Daily News wrote.

The arrests came as condemnations poured in of similar demonstrations in New York City, where student protesters have been recorded expressing full-throated support for Hamas and the October 7 attacks and calling for "intifada."

Jewish leadership has responded to the situation on the Columbia campus by providing round-the-clock police presence as well as police escorts for Jewish students, and one rabbi advised students returning home for Passover not to come back to campus until their safety could be guaranteed. Demonstrators gather outside of Columbia University to demand a ceasefire and the end of Israeli attacks on Gaza, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a protest in New York, U.S., April 20, 2024. (credit: Reuters/Adam Gray)

MIT students set up encampment

Another encampment was erected Sunday night at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston. Video of protesters erecting the demonstration recorded chants (in Arabic) of "From the water to the water, Palestine is Arab."

Other sites of Boston demonstrations along the Columbia model are Emerson College and Tufts University. An indoor encampment has been erected at the New School in downtown Manhattan as well.