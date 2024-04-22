EU foreign ministers agree to expand Iran sanctions, top diplomat says

EU foreign ministers reached an agreement on Monday to expand existing sanctions on Iranian drones to include missiles and their potential transfer to proxies such as Russia, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg.

Israeli FM Israel Katz later took to the social media platform X to express his support for the EU sanctions.

In a post written in Persian, Katz wrote, "The important decision of the European Union today to sanction the weapons programs of the Iranian regime sends a clear message to the authorities of the [regime]."

تصمیم مهم اتحادیه اروپا امروز برای تحریم برنامه‌های تسلیحاتی رژیم ایران با پیامی روشن به مقامات رژیم ایران @khamenei_ir.شکست سیاسی اینگونه است و این تازه آغاز کار است. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) April 22, 2024

The post tagged Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei.