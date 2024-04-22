Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

EU foreign ministers agree to expand Iran sanctions, top diplomat says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 22, 2024 18:33

EU foreign ministers reached an agreement on Monday to expand existing sanctions on Iranian drones to include missiles and their potential transfer to proxies such as Russia, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg.

Israeli FM Israel Katz later took to the social media platform X to express his support for the EU sanctions.

In a post written in Persian, Katz wrote, "The important decision of the European Union today to sanction the weapons programs of the Iranian regime sends a clear message to the authorities of the [regime]."

The post tagged Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei.

Yoav Gallant voices support for Netzah Yehuda Battalion
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 06:19 PM
Columbia deactivates dissident Israeli-American professor's ID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2024 05:49 PM
French presidency: Macron held phone call with Israel's Netanyahu
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 05:35 PM
Turkey's Erdogan discussed with Iraq joint steps against PKK
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 05:26 PM
Mexico arrests brother of drug lord 'El Mencho'
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 05:17 PM
US Supreme Court to hear challenge to Biden's 'ghost guns' curbs
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 04:53 PM
Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, UAE sign preliminary deal for Development Road
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 04:52 PM
Wall St opens higher after Friday sell-off, Middle East tensions subside
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 04:40 PM
Drone attack targeted US forces in Iraq, US official says
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 04:04 PM
UN accuses Israel of causing mass starvation, dehydration in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2024 03:32 PM
Iran says nuclear weapons have no place in its nuclear doctrine
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 11:42 AM
Fire at Russian electric equipment plant kills three
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 10:46 AM
Russia warns West of nuclear conflict
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 10:42 AM
Iranian president lands in Pakistan for three-day visit to mend ties
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 10:10 AM
Belgium: new sanctions against Iran and violent West Bank settlers
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 09:50 AM