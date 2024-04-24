IDF preparing to start Rafah operation 'very soon' - report

The IDF is preparing to begin the ground operation in Rafah "very soon" beginning with a massive evacuation of over a million Palestinians, Kan 11 reported Tuesday evening, citing two American officials.

Palestinians will be required to evacuate in the next four to five weeks to tent complexes that international aid organizations have set up.

Amid the preparations for the Rafah operation, government officials reportedly continue to discuss potential changes to Israel's side of the hostage deal negotiations to ensure the deal's advancement.