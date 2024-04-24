Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF preparing to start Rafah operation 'very soon' - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF is preparing to begin the ground operation in Rafah "very soon" beginning with a massive evacuation of over a million Palestinians, Kan 11 reported Tuesday evening, citing two American officials. 

Palestinians will be required to evacuate in the next four to five weeks to tent complexes that international aid organizations have set up. 

Amid the preparations for the Rafah operation, government officials reportedly continue to discuss potential changes to Israel's side of the hostage deal negotiations to ensure the deal's advancement.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Russian priest presiding over Navalny's memorial suspended from duties
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 08:12 AM
Bernie Sanders: US should not give billions to extreme Netanyahu gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 07:36 AM
Israeli allegedly kills Hamas police officer in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 07:16 AM
Zelensky says aid to Ukraine reinforces US role as 'beacon of democracy'
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 07:14 AM
FM Katz thanks US Senate for passing Israel aid bill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 07:04 AM
Tennessee lawmakers pass bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 02:11 AM
US VP Harris to Herzog: 'US committed to Israel's security'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 01:58 AM
Launches from Lebanon cross into the area of Margaliot, no alert sounds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2024 11:26 PM
Two killed by Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon's Hanin
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 11:20 PM
US calls on Iraq to safeguard US troops after new attacks
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 09:58 PM
IDF announces name of fallen solider
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2024 08:17 PM
Two killed in Israeli strike Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2024 07:46 PM
The IDF attacked buildings where Hezbollah terrorists were staying
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2024 05:17 PM
IDF orders new evacuations in northern Gaza
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 05:07 PM
Sudan military downs drones targeting its HQ in Shendi
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 04:31 PM