Israel strikes Hamas launchers embedded in Khan Yunis humanitarian area

The Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets conducted multiple strikes over the last few days on three Hamas rocket launch posts, the IDF said on Monday.

The posts were discovered using direct operational identifications in a designated humanitarian area in western Khan Yunis.

Allegedly, they were used to carry out attacks towards southern Israel throughout the recent months of fighting.

Prior to the attack, the IDF verified the evacuation of civilians and accurately targeted the launchers. A Hamas rocket launcher embedded in a humanitarian area. April 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

No innocent civilians hurt

The strikes harmed no innocent civilians.

The military added that Hamas's use of rocket launchers embedded in a humanitarian area was further proof of the terror organization's exploitation of civilian populations and humanitarian compounds and areas.

On Sunday, three rocket launches were identified from the area of Khan Yunis, targeting communities near the Gaza Strip. Luckily, the launches fell in open areas.

The launches came as Israeli media reported that the IDF had halted its invasion of the Gaza Strip and withdrew all but one IDF battalion from Khan Yunis.