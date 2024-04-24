Jerusalem Post
The IDF will transfer two additional reserve brigades to the Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF has recruited two reserve brigades to continue the defense and attack mission in the Gaza Strip under the command of Division 99, the IDF announced Wednesday.

The 2nd Reserve Brigade of the 146th Division and the 679th Reserve Brigade of the 210th Division will be transferred from the north of Israel, at the Lebanon border, to the Gaza Strip.

In the meantime, the soldiers will continue combat training prior to their transfer. 

Preparations of the 679th Armored Reserve Brigade, April 24, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The 2nd Brigade conducted a training exercise in the North, during which the brigade's combat team practiced various scenarios led by the National Center for Ground Training. 



