Anti-tank missiles hit two houses in Avivim in the latest attack on moshav

Anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanon hit two houses in Avivim in the Upper Galilee on Wednesday morning, Kan 11 stated. There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen later reported that Hezbollah had claimed responsibility for the rockets.

While no one was wounded in the northern Israeli community, one caravan caught fire.

The Chairman of the Avivim residents' committee, Shimon Biton, commented on the attack, saying, "There's only wreckage and devastation, with more homes struck by anti-tank missiles. Over 20 homes in Avivim have been directly hit, and another 20 homes indirectly impacted, out of around 100 in the settlement," Maariv quoted him as saying.

Anti-tank missiles have routinely targeted Avivim.

Avivim community feels in a "state of exile"

Biton shared that his community "feels detached from life" and that they are in "a state of exile within the State of Israel." He added that nobody in Avivim is celebrating Passover due to their situation. Residents of Kiryat Shmona are evacuated due to the threat from Lebanon, in late October. Instead of taking the fight to enemy territory, Israel has withdrawn from territory and evacuated around 100,000 of its residents along the border, says the writer. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

He continued, "It's disheartening that there's no policy, no sense of security. It's a somber holiday." Biton said this year's Passover is hardly a celebration without "truly feeling free."

"When I went to pray on the holiday, I felt like a stranger in a place that didn't belong to me," he said. "I was not in my natural environment with my rabbi or my community. This holiday is meant to unite us, signifying for farmers the shift from winter to spring, blossoming, and renewal. None of these elements are present today."

Biton concluded, "Despite everything, we are all people of faith hoping for better."

Later, the IDF reported that it had struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon.

Avivim is located less than one kilometer from the border with Lebanon. The moshav was established in 1963, primarily with immigrants from North Africa, mostly Moroccan Jews.