Mossad: Hamas rejected hostage deal outline

Hamas has rejected the hostage deal outline presented to it by the mediators of the negotiations, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday morning on behalf of the Mossad.

The update comes more than a week after the meeting of the relevant parties in Cairo.

"The rejection of the proposal by the three mediators, which included significant flexibility on Israel's part, proves that Hamas is not interested in a humanitarian deal and in the return of the hostages," the PMO stated. "It continues to exploit tensions with Iran and seeks... escalation in the region."