Two vessels targeted southwest of Yemen's Aden

British security firm Ambrey said it had received information indicating that a vessel was attacked on Sunday in the Gulf of Aden about 102 nautical miles southwest of Mukalla in Yemen.

"Vessels in the vicinity were advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity," the firm said. It did not say who was responsible for the attack or give further details.

Separately, a missile landed near a vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday but there was no damage to the ship or injuries to crew in the incident, 59 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port of Aden, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said.

"The Master of the vessel reports a missile impacted the water in close proximity to the vessel’s port quarter," UKMTO said in an advisory note. "No damage to the vessel reported and crew reported safe," it added.

The latest in a months-long campaign of attacks

The Houthis, which have been at war with Yemen's internationally recognized government for a decade, launched a campaign of attacks on merchant ships following the outbreak of war when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Throughout the campaign, which has included drone and missile attacks as well as hijackings and hostage-taking, the Houthis have killed three sailors, one of whom was Vietnamese and the other two Filipino, and wounded eleven more, six of whom were Egyptian and five of whom were Filipino.

The United States, United Kingdom, and allies launched a military campaign, dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian, in December 2023 to protect shipping in the Red Sea. In addition to patrolling the region and intercepting aerial attacks, the coalition has launched retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets inside of Yemen.

Leon Kraiem contributed to this report.