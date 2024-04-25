Israel Air Force attacks terrorist infrastructure in south Lebanon

Israel Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon, as well as a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Markaba overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the IDF reported.

Strike on Hezbollah military structure in the area of Aalma El Chaeb, April 25, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Earlier, a Hezbollah military structure was hit in the area of Aalma El Chaeb, and throughout the day, IDF artillery struck several locations in southern Lebanon.