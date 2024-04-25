Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel Air Force attacks terrorist infrastructure in south Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon, as well as a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Markaba overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the IDF reported.

Strike on Hezbollah military structure in the area of Aalma El Chaeb, April 25, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Earlier, a Hezbollah military structure was hit in the area of Aalma El Chaeb, and throughout the day, IDF artillery struck several locations in southern Lebanon.   



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - day - Headline
Galilee council head calls for an end to the situation in the north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 08:16 AM
Lapid on Gantz, Eisenkot: 'They are keeping an illegitimate gov't alive'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 08:01 AM
Russia will target NATO nuclear weapons in Poland if they appear
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 07:18 AM
Ultra-Orthodox youths stopped by Palestinian police
By WALLA!
04/25/2024 02:34 AM
Members of hostages families block humanitarian aid trucks
By WALLA!
04/25/2024 02:07 AM
Coalition vessel engaged anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Yemen
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 01:42 AM
Karhi slams the attorney-general for 'trampling' on the law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 11:28 PM
Biden meets with released four-year-old hostage Abigail Idan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 09:55 PM
France arrests teen after he said he wants to die a 'martyr' at Olympics
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 08:50 PM
Spain PM Sanchez says he is suspending public duties to "reflect"
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 08:41 PM
US to name former UN official as new Gaza aid envoy
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 07:33 PM
Two rockets fired toward Sderot, house hit by shrapnel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 06:42 PM
Biden approves aid to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 06:15 PM
Turkey accuses US of double standards over Gaza in rights report
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 05:55 PM
Germany charges six suspected ISIS-K members over attack plots
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 03:55 PM