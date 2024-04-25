Jerusalem Post
Israeli security forces make arrests in West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 25, 2024 12:33

IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police, and Counterterrorism Unit forces arrested eight wanted persons throughout the West Bank overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, the IDF announced.

IDF and Shin Bet detained six of those arrested in the Tulkarm area. 

Another was arrested in Hebron by the Yehuda Division. In another operation in Nabi Saleh, IDF soldiers arrested a wanted man, destroyed a bomb, and confiscated a Carlo-type rifle. 

The arrested persons and confiscated weapons were transferred to the security forces for further treatment. There were no casualties to Israeli operatives. 

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,850 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank, the IDF added. Approximately 1,650 of those were associated with Hamas.



