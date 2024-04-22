IDF, Shin Bet, arrest suspected murderer of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair

The IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police arrested the suspected terrorist who murdered 14-year-old shepherd Binyamin Achimair in the West Bank on April 12, during an overnight operation the security bodies announced in a joint statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the suspected terrorist in question is 21-year-old Ahmed Duabsha, a resident of the village of Duma in the West Bank.

Shin Bet and IDF joint operation

In the aftermath of the attack, the Shin Bet and IDF mobilized both intelligence and operational resources in a bid to ascertain the identity of the assailant. Substantial progress was made in the investigation on the day of the operation, culminating in overnight raids on the village of Duma and the subsequent arrest of the suspect.

Binyamin Achimair, Missing 14-year-old boy from Samaria, Police are requesting help in searching, April 12, 2024. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

In his initial interrogation, Duabsha directly confessed to perpetrating the assault, which resulted in the tragic demise of Achimair, aged 14, a resident of Jerusalem near Malachi's Farm, on April 12.

Duabsha was handed over to the Shin Bet for further question