The United States on Thursday issued fresh Iran-related and Russia-related sanctions, according to the Treasury Department website. The sanctions designations issued on Thursday affect Pouya Air, eight individuals, five vessels and 15 entities, according to the website.
US issues new Iran-related sanctions, Treasury Dept. website shows
By REUTERS04/25/2024 03:37 PM
