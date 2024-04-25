Jerusalem Post
US issues new Iran-related sanctions, Treasury Dept. website shows

By REUTERS

The United States on Thursday issued fresh Iran-related and Russia-related sanctions, according to the Treasury Department website. The sanctions designations issued on Thursday affect Pouya Air, eight individuals, five vessels and 15 entities, according to the website.

