Iranian media says Russia could supply fighter jets soon, then denies it

Iran's Student News Network reported on Saturday that Iran would be receiving a shipment of Sukhoi 35 (Su-35) fighter jets from Russia next week, but later deleted the report and said that it was false.

In November, Russian and Iranian officials announced that Russia was delivering Yak-130 trainers, Su-35 fighters, and Mi-28 helicopters to Iran but added that the process was "ongoing." It remains unclear if any Su-35 fighter jets were ever actually delivered.

The Kuwaiti Al-Jarida newspaper reported last week that Iran had already received some Su-35 fighter jets about a year ago but was unable to operate them due to a lack of certain parts.

According to the report, Russia was delaying delivering the necessary parts due to a "veto" from Gulf states and Israel and due to Russian demands for Iran to supply Russia with more missiles and drones for the war in Ukraine. Iran's Army chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani visit a drone site at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on April 20, 2023. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

Russia and Iran grow closer

Russia and Iran have been growing closer since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began and since the October 7th Massacre.

Iran has provided Russia with several shipments of Kamikaze drones and helped Russia set up production facilities to produce Iranian-designed drones in the country.

An airstrike attributed by foreign media reports to Israel targeted an S-300 antiaircraft battery near Isfahan in central Iran on Friday morning. The S-300 system was provided to Iran by Russia.