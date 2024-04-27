Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pro-Palestinian students swarm UK MP Jacob Rees-Mogg

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Conservative Member of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg was chased by pro-Palestinian students on the Campus of Cardiff University on Friday, the Telegraph reported.

Rees-Mogg delivered a speech at the university, which many students were blocked from attending by the protesters.

Sam Baron, a student at the institute, complained to the Telegraph: “These far left, anti-democracy bullies stopped my attendance despite me obtaining tickets.”

Footage from the event shows protesters being physically removed from swarming his car.

Loud explosion heard in rural area east of Daraa in Syria - report
By MAARIV
04/27/2024 01:39 PM
Abbas, international leaders to hold Gaza talks in Riyadh this week
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 12:45 PM
Kremlin says Moscow and Beijing ties to continue
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 12:34 PM
No grounds for peace talks with Ukraine, says Kremlin
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 12:31 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Japan's Bonin Islands
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 12:00 PM
IDF attacked Hezbollah military building after seeing terrorist enter
By MAARIV
04/27/2024 11:29 AM
Russian court places Forbes journalist Mingazov under house arrest
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 10:00 AM
Ukrainian air defense downs 21 of 34 Russian missiles
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 08:53 AM
Gaza aid from Cyprus resumes after pause following aid worker killings
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 08:16 AM
Russia hits Ukrainian energy facilities in three regions, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 08:13 AM
Individual involved in violence in Jadeidi-Makr fatally shot by police
By ALON HACHMON
04/27/2024 07:27 AM
IDF: Mt Hermon targeted by 30 launches, no known casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 09:34 PM
Pentagon chief: Iran should question strategy after Israel attack failed
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 08:55 PM
IDF kills senior member of Jama'ah group in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 08:12 PM
Israel to Egypt: 'One last chance' at hostage deal before Rafah invasion
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 07:45 PM