Pro-Palestinian students swarm UK MP Jacob Rees-Mogg

Conservative Member of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg was chased by pro-Palestinian students on the Campus of Cardiff University on Friday, the Telegraph reported.

Rees-Mogg delivered a speech at the university, which many students were blocked from attending by the protesters.

Sam Baron, a student at the institute, complained to the Telegraph: “These far left, anti-democracy bullies stopped my attendance despite me obtaining tickets.”

Footage from the event shows protesters being physically removed from swarming his car.