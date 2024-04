"Gallant is threatening us that if we don't stop the attacks, he will attack Lebanon in order to return the residents of the [Israeli] north to their homes," Maariv reported on Saturday quoting the Deputy Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"I tell Gallant that this war will not only cause the Zionists not to return to their homes, but may end their presence in the north of the occupied territories once and for all." the Hezbollah leader responded.