Thousands crowd Kaplan street in Tel Aviv calling for elections and release of hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 27, 2024 20:54

Thousands of protesters are gathering on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv Saturday night, calling for elections now and the release of the hostages. 

Demonstrators began gathering across the country earlier in the evening on Saturday. 

Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv filled with tens of thousands of protestors calling for elections now and the release of the hostages. (credit: @sha_b_p)
At the demonstration, Dani Miran, the father of Omri Miran, who was kidnapped in Gaza, said, "I thought he would have a beard because he has no way to shave. Since the kidnapping I have grown a beard, and on the day he returns we will shave together," Israeli media reported.  
Earlier on Saturday, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum released a statement calling on the State of Israel to stop the war in order to save the remaining hostages in Gaza.
In their statement they argued, "For half a year, we have been told that military pressure will lead to the release of the abductees. This strategy has failed. Today we are calling on all members of the government: If the only way to a comprehensive deal for the hostages is to end the war, end the war to bring the hostages home to us!" They then concluded that "entering Rafah will lead to the murder of more hostages" so Israel must choose not to enter Rafah to save the remaining captives held in Gaza. 


