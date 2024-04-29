Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

White House on university protests: No place for antisemitism on campuses or anywhere else

By HANNAH SARISOHN

While President Biden has always been clear that, while Americans have the right to peacefully protest, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden stands squarely against any violent rhetoric, threats, physical intimidation, and hate speech during Monday afternoon's news briefing. 

"Antisemitism is dangerous, it is hate speech and it is abhorrent," Jean-Pierre said. "And there is no place for antisemitism on campuses or anywhere else. 

It's unclear if the White House has engaged in direct conversation with university leaders at Columbia or elsewhere. 

Additionally, Israeli media quoted Jean-Pierre on Monday saying that there has been progress in the ongoing hostage talks in Cairo, adding that Hamas must accept the deal that is presented.

US, Egyptian presidents hold phone call over Gaza ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 10:26 PM
Israel kills IRGC operative in Iran - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 10:09 PM
State Department on protests: 'People have every right to do so'
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/29/2024 09:43 PM
Siegel, Miran families hold press conference following Hamas video
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 09:25 PM
IDF releases the names of two IDF soldiers who died in combat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 09:06 PM
US found five IDF units responsible for gross human rights violations
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 08:30 PM
IDF destroys two more terror tunnels in Beit Hanoun area of Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 08:26 PM
Protesters blocking gate to the Kirya: 'Rafah can wait'
By MAARIV
04/29/2024 08:00 PM
Israeli official: 'ICC arrest warrents might be issued in secret'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 07:58 PM
Former Mossad agent Yehuda Teicher passes away at age of 100
By WALLA!
04/29/2024 07:48 PM
One injured after rockets from Gaza trigger alarms in Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 07:45 PM
Israel strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 06:52 PM
Lufthansa extends cancellation of flights to Tehran until May 9
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 05:11 PM
US military's humanitarian aid pier in Gaza to cost $320 million
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 04:42 PM
Turkey backs Rutte as next NATO chief, Ankara official says
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 03:47 PM