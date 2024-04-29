White House on university protests: No place for antisemitism on campuses or anywhere else

While President Biden has always been clear that, while Americans have the right to peacefully protest, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden stands squarely against any violent rhetoric, threats, physical intimidation, and hate speech during Monday afternoon's news briefing.

"Antisemitism is dangerous, it is hate speech and it is abhorrent," Jean-Pierre said. "And there is no place for antisemitism on campuses or anywhere else.

It's unclear if the White House has engaged in direct conversation with university leaders at Columbia or elsewhere.

Additionally, Israeli media quoted Jean-Pierre on Monday saying that there has been progress in the ongoing hostage talks in Cairo, adding that Hamas must accept the deal that is presented.