Herzog expresses concerns about ICC warrants in Blinken meeting

President Isaac Herzog met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday morning, expressing concerns about arrest warrants that may be issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli officials.

"While we are waging war to defend our citizens and bring about a different future in the Middle East, our enemies and other elements are trying to undermine the entire process by using international legal forums that were established to have a world order that pursues peace and the values and norms that we all believe in in the modern world, especially the efforts done at the International Criminal Court," said Herzog.

"Israel has a very strong legal system, very strong adjudication and law enforcement system, and it has pursued legal steps from the highest authorities in this land to any other citizen. We're very proud of it, and the rule of international law regarding complementarity is a basic lawyer world norm," he added. "Therefore, trying to use the International Criminal Court against Israel, which is fighting terror, is a clear and present danger to democracies and to free peace-loving nations who pursue the norms of international law, and I call upon all our allies and friends to object and reject any such efforts."

Herzog thanked Blinken for his support, saying, "I think there should be a unanimous decision of the international community that freeing the hostages is the utmost priority." International Criminal Court, The Hague (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/OSEVENO)

Blinken blames Hamas

Additionally, Blinken stated ahead of the meeting that Hamas is "the only reason" a ceasefire wouldn't be reached at this point in the negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.