Britain sanctions Israeli groups for violence in West Bank

Britain on Friday announced new sanctions on "extremist Israeli groups" and several individuals who it said were behind violence in the West Bank, according to a statement from the British foreign ministry.

This is the second UK sanction package targeting individuals in the West Bank, with the first being announced by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in mid-February.

This most recent announcement was made by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, with the sanctions specifically against two groups and four individuals "responsible for perpetrating human rights abuses" against Palestinian communities. The most recent sanctions include an asset freeze preventing the targeted Israeli groups and individuals from dealing with funds with UK citizens or businesses, and a travel ban to the United Kingdom.

The two groups are Hilltop Youth and Lehava, with the former being described by the ministry which "establishes illegal settler outposts across the West Bank with the stated mission of expelling all Palestinians from the Occupied Territories." The latter was accused of also "facilitating, inciting, and promoting violence against Arab and Palestinian communities."

Who are the sanctioned individuals?

The four individuals sanctioned are Noam Federman, former leader and spokesperson of the now defunct Kach party, who was accused of training settler groups to commit violence against Palestinians and avoid repercussions; Neria Ben Pazi, for building illegal outposts between 2015-2023; Eden Levi, who was documented taking parts in assaults of Palestinians, and has now been accused by the British foreign ministry of being involved in an incident where Palestinians were beaten and sexually assaulted five days after October 7; and Elisha Yered, an unofficial spokesperson for Hilltop Youth who has allegedly made statements inciting violence that include justifying Palestinian deaths for religious reasons and called for the expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank.

"Extremist settlers are undermining security and stability and threatening prospects for peace," Cameron said. "The Israeli authorities must clamp down on those responsible." Cameron also threatened that the UK would apply further sanctions should Israel not abide by his demands on the settlers.

Reuters contributed to this report.