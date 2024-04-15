Jerusalem Post
UK's Cameron urges Israel not to retaliate against Iran

By REUTERS

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron urged Israel not to retaliate after Iran's drone and missile attack, saying Tehran's move had been a near-total failure and the focus should remain on agreeing a ceasefire in Gaza.

"If you're sitting in Israel this morning, you're thinking quite rightly, we have every right to respond to this and they do. But we are urging that they shouldn't escalate," Cameron told Sky News on Monday.

"In many ways this has been a double defeat for Iran. The attack was an almost total failure, and they revealed to the world that they are the malign influence in the region prepared to do this. So our hope is that there won't be a retaliatory response."

EU's Air Safety Agency recommends caution in Israeli and Iran air space
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 10:01 AM
France's Macron to speak with Netanyahu on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 09:56 AM
Court rules: Palestinian Diab family to be evicted from Sheikh Jarrah
By BINI ASHKENAZI
04/15/2024 09:33 AM
IAF intercepts UAV prior to entering Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 07:46 AM
Education Ministry: Schools in Israel will open at 10 a.m. on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 07:17 AM
Australian police say Sydney knife attacker may have targeted women
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 03:32 AM
Saudi crown prince and Iraqi PM discuss avoiding regional conflict
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 12:51 AM
Egypt's FM expresses need for restraint after Iran drone attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 09:49 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah buildings and infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 09:38 PM
Britain summons Iran's ‍chargé d'affaires over drone attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 09:23 PM
US and Iran had contact through Swiss intermediaries ahead of attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 08:46 PM
Jordan FM summons Iranian ambassador
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 08:39 PM
Washington and Amman in conversation
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 08:06 PM
Turkey tells US it is worried about escalation of Middle East crisis
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 07:57 PM
Russian, Iranian FMS warn against further escalation in Middle East
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 07:53 PM