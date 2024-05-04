Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas signals few developments on Saturday's talks, say negotiations to resume Sunday - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An official from Hamas told the French news agency AFP that the negotiations in Cairo on Saturday were not "developments" and had ended for the day. Israeli media reported that there would be continued talks on Sunday. 

Another senior Hamas official told the Al Jazeera news network that Israel is "obstructing reaching an agreement by insisting on continuing the war. The Zionist entity is looking for a framework agreement for the return of the captives without linking it to the end of the war. There will be no agreement that does not explicitly include ending the war."

However, another report emerged from the Saudi-affiliated "Al Hadat" channel, which reported that Hamas has agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages in the first phase of a hostage deal. 

This is a developing story. 



