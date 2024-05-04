Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF, ground, air, and naval troops hit terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force jets struck targets in Gaza from which rockets were fired on Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha in southern Israel on Friday, according to an IDF statement on Saturday.

Launches were detected from Khan Yunis towards Israel on Saturday, although they fell near the security fence in southern Gaza. The IDF responded by targeting the areas from which the launches occured.

Israeli aircraft also struck a ready-to-fire mortar launcher aimed at IDF troops in the central Gaza Strip.

After the IDF confirmed the evacuation of civilians in the area, fighter jets struck rocket launchers aimed at Israel in the south of the Strip.

Israeli naval troops also struck terror targets and provided fire support, assisting IDF ground troops in the central Gaza Strip, the military added.



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - day - Headline
Russia says it shot down four US-made long range missiles over Crimea
By REUTERS
05/04/2024 11:01 AM
IDF targets terrorists responsible for murder of Elhanan Klein
By MAARIV
05/04/2024 09:32 AM
Explosion seriously wounds three residents in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 05:59 AM
IDF is operating north of Tulkarm, Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 01:45 AM
Israel informs US about plans to begin evacuating civilians from Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 10:08 PM
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah to meet next week in Washington
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 09:20 PM
US not seen comprehensive plan on Israel's thinking for Rafah operation
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 09:16 PM
Three bodies found in area where Australian, US tourists went missing
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 08:47 PM
Hamas confirms delegation to visit Cairo on Saturday - Hamas official
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 08:31 PM
Canada police arrest 'hit squad members' linked to murder of Sikh leader
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 08:04 PM
MK Efrat Rayten says she will not run for Labor Party leadership
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 06:39 PM
CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza conflict
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 06:34 PM
Rains in southern Brazil kill at least 39, more than 70 still missing
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 06:11 PM
Families of fallen soldiers protest new head of Military Intelligence
By MATAN WASSERMAN
05/03/2024 05:56 PM
Nine killed in strike on displacement camp in eastern Congo
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 05:17 PM