Israeli delegation will not head to Cairo until Hamas responds to deal - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 4, 2024 16:11

An Israeli official said that an Israeli delegation will not leave for Cairo until a response from Hamas is received on a possible hostage deal, KAN reported on Saturday.  

Another official stated that contrary to reports made by Arab media, the stipulation to end the war in Gaza in exchange for hostages is not on the table. 

The source noted that the IDF will enter Rafah and destroy remaining Hamas battalions whether there is a temporary truce to release hostages or not. 

Arab media has reported that Hamas will announce later on Saturday whether they agree to terms of a hostage deal mediated by Egypt, KAN noted in their report. 

This is a developing story. 



