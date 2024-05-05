Australian police shoot dead boy after stabbing attack, 'hallmarks' of terrorism

Australian police said on Sunday they shot dead a boy after he stabbed a man in Western Australia's capital Perth, in an attack authorities said indicated terrorism.

There were signs the 16-year-old, armed with a kitchen knife, had been radicalized online, state authorities said, adding they received calls from concerned members of the local Muslim community before the attack, which occurred late on Saturday night.

The attack, in the suburb of Willetton, had "hallmarks" of terrorism but was yet to be declared a terrorist act, police said.

"At this stage it appears that he acted solely and alone," Western Australia Premier Roger Cook said in a televised news conference in Perth, regarding the attacker.