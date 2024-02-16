Four seriously wounded in suspected shooting attack in southern Israel

One person was critically wounded, three others were seriously wounded, and one person was moderately wounded in a suspected shooting attack on Highway 40 near Bnei Re'em in southern Israel on Friday morning.

The terrorist was shot and killed and police were conducting searches in the area to ensure there were no other terrorists or accomplices on the loose. Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai headed to the scene after the attack.

According to initial reports, the terrorist drove to the scene, got out of his car, and then fired at people waiting at a bus stop at the Re'em Masmiya Junction, located east of Ashdod.

Emergency services at the scene of a shooting near Bnei Re'im. February 16, 2024 (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Kiryat Malachi deploys security teams at entrance to city

After the attack, the Kiryat Malachi Municipality announced that municipal security teams were deployed at all the entrances on the eastern side of the city, located south of the site of the attack.

This is a developing story.