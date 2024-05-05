Police prevent terror attack, detain suspect who pulled out knife in Jerusalem's Old City

Police officers operating in the area of the Old City of Jerusalem detained an Arab woman in possession of a knife.

There were no reported casualties from the incident.

The police noticed a suspicious young woman with her hand under a head covering at one of the entrance gates to the Temple Mount.

Questioning the suspect

The policemen began to question and examine the suspect, who refused to remove her hand and follow the policemen's instructions on the spot. After they began arresting her, the suspect pulled out a knife. The knife that was found in the possession of the suspect, May 5, 2024. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Jerusalem district police and the Border Police who were there took her by force for questioning.

Additional police forces were called to the scene, and an investigation into the attempted attack has begun.

Last week, a police officer was stabbed near Herod’s Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem by a Turkish citizen. In this incident, the assailant was shot by police and died of his wounds.