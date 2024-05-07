Hamas to release 33 hostages both living and deceased as part of hostage deal - report

Hamas will release 33 hostages, both living and deceased, in the first stage of the hostage deal, according to details cited in Israeli media reports.

The hostages to be released reportedly include women, female soldiers, children under the age of 19, adults above the age of 50, and those who are suffering from illnesses. KFAR AZA residents call for the release of the hostages, outside Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv yesterday. (credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)

Hamas's demands

In exchange, Hamas demanded that Israel release Palestinian prisoners in accordance with the different categories of hostages.

On the third day of the deal, which will last a total of 126 days, Hamas will release three hostages. Subsequently, Hamas will release three hostages per week, with women and female soldiers to be first on the list.

In the sixth week, Hamas will release the remaining hostages in this stage.

Despite not having the full details of the original proposal, Israeli media reported that there seem to be differences between the deal Hamas agreed to and the proposal Israel confirmed with Egypt.