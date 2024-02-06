At least 32 hostages held in Gaza, nearly a quarter of the estimated 136 hostages held captive in the Hamas-run enclave, are dead, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing the IDF.

The families of the 32 deceased individuals whose deaths have been confirmed have been informed.

Hamas has yet to confirm or reject the IDF report. Further, the Islamist terror organization has a history of reporting hostages killed in captivity as having been hit by Israeli airstrikes.

Also, in announcing the deaths of hostages in its captivity, Hamas has previously released teaser videos prior to such announcements.

The NYT noted that while Israel strives to place mounting pressure on Hamas to release hostages through its military campaign in the Strip, the families of many of the hostages still in Gaza have said the IDF’s operations have placed the hostages at further risk. (L-R) Gaza hostages Alon Shamriz, Samer Talalka, and Yotam Haim (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Most hostages returned in swaps with Hamas

The vast majority of the hostages returned from captivity were released during December’s pause in the fighting when Israel swapped Palestinian security prisoners for hostages.

Ori Megidish was rescued by IDF troops in October of last year, but no other hostages have since been rescued in this manner thus far. Advertisement

An additional three hostages, Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka, and Alon Shamriz, were mistakenly killed by IDF fire in December.

Speaking to the NYT, the IDF stated that it was “deploying all available resources to locate and retrieve as much information as possible regarding the hostages currently held by Hamas.”