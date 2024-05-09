Jerusalem Post
'Their legacy strengthens us': IDF Chief of Staff Halevi honors fallen soldiers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi issued a statement on Thursday commemorating fallen soldiers in light of the upcoming Remembrance Day. 

In his statement, Halevi said, "The memory of the fallen is forever etched in our hearts, and our duty to all of them is the same: to be a protector of our people in their country and at home and a refuge for the Jewish people from every enemy that acts against us from near and far."

"In times of war, their legacy strengthens us to do everything in our power to ensure the peace and safety of the citizens of the country," he concluded.

This is a developing story. 

