Dutch artist kicked out of Eurovision

Dutch artist Joost Klein was expelled from the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday following a complaint made by a female member of the production crew, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the event, said in a statement.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the event, on Friday said it was investigating an incident involving Klein, 26, whose quirky song "Europapa" had originally made him one of the favorites ahead of Saturday's final.

Why was Joost Klein kicked out of Eurovision?

"The Dutch artist Joost Klein will not be competing in the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest," the official statement said. "Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final. While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest.

"We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member.

"We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest. In light of this, Joost Klein’s behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules.

"The Grand Final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest will now proceed with 25 participating songs."